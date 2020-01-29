Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
300 Seminole Ave.
Osceola, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
300 Seminole Ave.
Osceola, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty THURBER-KANIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty THURBER-KANIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty THURBER-KANIA Obituary
went home to Jesus on January 26, 2020 at the age of 93 surrounded by family. She was a longtime resident of Richfield where she and Dale raised their family. She then spent decades in Lindstrom, MN. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Dale Thurber, her second husband Floyd Kania, and her two sisters. She is survived by her three sons (Dale, Dan & Dave), their wives, many grandchildren and great-grand children. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Grandstrand Funeral Home, 941 State Road 35, Osceola, WI and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Seminole Ave., Osceola, WI. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 Dale St. N., St Paul, MN 55117. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -