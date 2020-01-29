|
went home to Jesus on January 26, 2020 at the age of 93 surrounded by family. She was a longtime resident of Richfield where she and Dale raised their family. She then spent decades in Lindstrom, MN. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Dale Thurber, her second husband Floyd Kania, and her two sisters. She is survived by her three sons (Dale, Dan & Dave), their wives, many grandchildren and great-grand children. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Grandstrand Funeral Home, 941 State Road 35, Osceola, WI and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Seminole Ave., Osceola, WI. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 Dale St. N., St Paul, MN 55117. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020