1/
Betty WITTIBSLAGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94 of Wyoming, formerly Stewartville Loving Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Betty was a proud Army Vet. She loved and cared for her family more than anything, and especially loved spending time with her grand kids and great-grandkids. Preceded in death by husband, John; brother, Harold Barrow, Jr. Survived by son, Marc (Val); granddaughters, Krysta (Pat), Amber (Chad), Shelby (Jamie) Hafner; great-grandchildren, Jamie Jr., Jordyn, Madisyn. A celebration of Betty's life 1-3 PM Sunday, Aug. 30th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved