Betty WITTIBSLAGER

Age 94 of Wyoming, formerly Stewartville Loving Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Betty was a proud Army Vet. She loved and cared for her family more than anything, and especially loved spending time with her grand kids and great-grandkids. Preceded in death by husband, John; brother, Harold Barrow, Jr. Survived by son, Marc (Val); granddaughters, Krysta (Pat), Amber (Chad), Shelby (Jamie) Hafner; great-grandchildren, Jamie Jr., Jordyn, Madisyn. A celebration of Betty's life 1-3 PM Sunday, Aug. 30th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com