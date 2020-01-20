|
Passed away peacefully on her 101st birthday, January 13, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her children Cheryl Kroeger (Dennis), Robert Hoaglund (Carol), Susan Hoaglund (James Kroupa) and Betty Ervin (Carmon) and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was most important to her and she never missed an opportunity to share with others her pride in their accomplishments. Beulah had fond memories of growing up in North Dakota with her parents and six siblings, and remained close to them and their families throughout her life. She and Clifford Hoaglund were married for 63 years, and spent their life together in St. Paul, Minnesota. Beulah had a long and successful career in retail at Dayton's, and reveled in being the top salesperson. In retirement, she volunteered at the Science Museum and Children's Hospital, and also enjoyed traveling in the United States and Europe with Cliff. Beulah maintained her interest in American history and politics, and felt strongly about the integrity of the democratic process until the end of her life. Reading the daily newspaper was a must for her, and she liked to discuss current events. Beulah often attributed her long, healthy, and wonderful life to an idyllic childhood, "good food", a positive attitude, and, of course, to being 100% Norwegian!
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 20, 2020