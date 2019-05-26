Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
rinity Lutheran Church
Lindstrom, MN
View Map
Beuna May "Vicky" (Victor) CARLSON

Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was 95 years old and a life-long resident of Lindstrom, Minnesota where her father, husband and son have served as Mayor. Beuna May attended Macalester College, worked as a legal secretary and spent several years living in Roseville with her daughter. Beuna May was preceded in death by parents, Arvid and Mabel Victor; husband, Kermit Carlson; brother, Frank Lee Victor and two infant brothers, David and Charles Victor. She is survived by daughter, Dr. Carol Carlson, and three sons, Gregg; Keith, and Dr. Kurt; four grandchildren: Stewart, Anne, Tyler, and David Carlson. Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lindstrom, MN. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN and one hour prior to service at church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Lindstrom, MN. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
