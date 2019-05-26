|
|
Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was 95 years old and a life-long resident of Lindstrom, Minnesota where her father, husband and son have served as Mayor. Beuna May attended Macalester College, worked as a legal secretary and spent several years living in Roseville with her daughter. Beuna May was preceded in death by parents, Arvid and Mabel Victor; husband, Kermit Carlson; brother, Frank Lee Victor and two infant brothers, David and Charles Victor. She is survived by daughter, Dr. Carol Carlson, and three sons, Gregg; Keith, and Dr. Kurt; four grandchildren: Stewart, Anne, Tyler, and David Carlson. Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lindstrom, MN. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN and one hour prior to service at church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Lindstrom, MN. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019