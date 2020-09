Beverley GUTHREY

Bev was born May 24, 1932. Raised in Chicago area and lived in Des Plaines IL, Mt Home AR. and Woodbury MN. Married Deen on June 14, 1950, eloping for the afternoon before telling parents Harriette and Grover Gnewuch. Died September 15, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Deener, son Deen and brother George. Survived by daughter Peggy (Jeff) Ward, daughter in law Francine, sisters Jo and Cyndy, grandchildren Brett (Tami) Jason (Kari) Michael (Beth) Ward, Lyndsey and Sean (Krystal) Guthrey. and great grand children Hudson, Evan, and Ryan, Guthrey, and Ellie, Olivia, and Evelyn Ward. Donations to RMcdonald house Contact pjw_house@comcast.com









