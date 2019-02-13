|
|
Age 85, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her past husbands Wayne Gramse, father of her children, and Edward Johnson; parents John and Alice; sister Darlene; brother Chester; and granddaughters Jodie and Ashley. Survived by her children Cynthia (Richard), Douglas (Tracy), Laura, Leonard (Sandy); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch served at noon) at K & J Celebration Room, 2548 7th Ave E., North St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019