Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
K & J Celebration Room
2548 7th Ave E
St. Paul, MN
Age 85, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her past husbands Wayne Gramse, father of her children, and Edward Johnson; parents John and Alice; sister Darlene; brother Chester; and granddaughters Jodie and Ashley. Survived by her children Cynthia (Richard), Douglas (Tracy), Laura, Leonard (Sandy); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch served at noon) at K & J Celebration Room, 2548 7th Ave E., North St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019
