Beverly A. SECHTER
Age 91, of St. Paul Died May 10, 2020 Loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Orrin S. Sechter Sr.; son, Orrin S. Sechter Jr.; parents, James and Geraldine Brown; and sisters, Fran Heinselman and Evelyn Bauman. Survived by children, Nancy (Dan) Blodgett, Susan (Joe) Durand and Jackie (Joey) Abrahamson; daughter-in-law, Ann Sechter; 12 grand children; and sister-in-law, Pearl Rosen. Beverly was a loving mother and wonderful homemaker. Zoom funeral service 1:00 p.m. on FRIDAY, May 15th: https://zoom.us/ j/96877946782?pwd=cXRFYUpoYjVOS1cySGUwbjh1TzhtUT09. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Zoom SHIVA 7:00 p.m. Wednesday May 20th: https://zoom.us/ j/95256215315?pwd=dkdBK0dGYjNMVHpNYkdrYlowUitJZz09. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
MAY
20
Shiva
07:00 PM
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
