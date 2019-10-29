|
Age 93 of East St. Paul Passed peacefully October 27, 2019. Preceded in in death by parents, William and Esther Singewald; sister, John Klocow. Survived by nephews, Dennis (Nancy), Dean (Lista) Klocow; nieces, Allison (Sean) Joyce, Karla (Tim) Johnson and many other great nephews, nieces and cousins. Beverly was an avid traveler, photographer, Master Gardener and lifelong Girl Scout. Her career was working for St. Paul Children's Hospital. Graveside service 12 Noon Wednesday, October 30th, at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville MN. Special thank you to her family at The Willows of Ramsey Hill. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 29, 2019