|
|
Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law Terry, son-in-law Tim, and former husband, William. Survived by sons, Doug (Stephanie), Brian (Mimi), Brad, Neil and Craig; daughters, Julie Geisen (John), Laurel Doherty (Dennis) and Alison Wagenknecht; grandchildren, Josh (Thien), Clay, Ashton (Lauren), Samantha, Colin (Katie), Maria (Travis), Scarlett (Greg), Shannon, Kaitlin, Amelia, Bethany, Sam and Chloe; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Ethan, Harper, Lila, Daphne, Silas, Dagny, Otto, Murray, Daisy, Cambra and Graham. Funeral Service 6:00pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 550 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Visitation (and hors d'oeuvres) at 4:30-6:00pm prior to service at church. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019