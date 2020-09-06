Age 95 of Detroit Lakes, MN Formerly of Oakdale, MN Passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by mother Muriel Shores, sister Shirley Knight (Philip) and grandson Kinsey Otto. Survived by daughters Connie (Ric) Otto and Muriel (Ande) Hassis, grandchildren Muriel Otto (Russell Ellis), Christopher (Jana) Hassis and Erik (Jessica) Hassis and 7 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life family service to be held on Friday, September 11. Memorials may be sent to the Woodbury YMCA in memory of Bev Andrews.









