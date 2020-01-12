Home

Beverly Ann (Carlson) FINWALL

Age 86, of Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. A beautiful, kind, intelligent person, mother, grandmother, and wife, Beverly will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Born in St. Paul and raised in Brainerd, Beverly studied at Hamline University for two years, then following her adventurous and independent spirit, moved to CA for several years before moving back to MN and marrying her college sweetheart Ronald. She was a career woman before her time, working at Hamm's Brewery, 3M, Burlington Northern Railroad, and after retirement, the VOA Women's Reentry Center. She cared greatly for her family, was a friend to all, and her generosity helped many. Survived by daughters Shann and Alyce, son Scott, grandchildren Mitchell, Nicholas, Halli, Ella, Solveig, Zia, Alex, Louis, great-grandchildren Cole, Piper, Cameron, Christian, Annalee, Eva, Jack, and brother Fred. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, brother Jerry, mother Melissa, and father Arthur. We love you Mom. Your gentle spirit will never be forgotten. A private memorial and ash scattering will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
