Born 11/9/35 at St. Lukes Hospital in Duluth MN, died of complications from esophageal cancer at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family on April 18th. In 1953, Bev graduated from Hermantown Highschool and met the love of her life, Doug, at a swimming party. They married on September 17th 1955, and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Bev announced her diagnosis to the family on December 2nd of 2018 during one of her holiday cookie days held at her home in White Bear Lake. Doug, her loving husband, was her devoted caregiver through all of it. Bev was very active with many holiday traditions, these included: coloring Easter eggs with family, hosting Thanksgivings and Christmases, her holiday cookie days, and gingerbread house decorating (baked homemade by Doug). Bev lived for her family; she hosted family reunions at their family cabin in Minong Wisconsin, and as a professional stay at home daycare provider; she loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grand children. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Church: quilting, organizing the newsletter, and volunteering for the Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors clothing store. She was the most loving, kind, and generous mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother around. Waiting for her in heaven are loving son, Bruce Gates; her parents, Alma and Christian Johnsen; sister, Gin; brother-in-law, Bud Krause; nephew, Dennis Johnsen. She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas; daughters, Sharon (Charlie Perro) Nelson, and Jeanne (Kurt) Lippert; grandchildren, Mike (Jaime) Nelson, Tony (Kasey) Nelson, Samantha Nelson, Lauren and Mark Lippert; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Mila, and AJ. She is also survived by her brothers, Bud (Gail) Johnsen and Robert (Eva) Johnsen; Bud and Robert's children and grandchildren; and many neighbors, and friends. Bev lived for her family and we will miss her so much. A private service will be held. 651-407-8300

