Age 89, of Oak Park Heights Formerly of Mendota Heights Preceded in death by husband Walter "Otto", brothers Jack & Glenn, & a great granddaughter. Survived by daughters Gail (Larry), Paula, Barb, Mary (Mike), grandchildren Daniel, Elizabeth (Jeremy), Carter, Ellie, & 4 great-grandsons. Special thanks to the staff at Oak Park Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their tender care of Gran. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11 am with visitation from 9 am - 11 am and lunch to follow at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from July 14 to July 24, 2019