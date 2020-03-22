Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Crossroads Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Crossroads Church
5900 Woodbury Drive
Woodbury, MN
Age 92 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husbands Arthur Duce and John Higbe; parents Carl and Francis State; sisters Jean and Joan; brother Douglas; infant son Loren Duce and step-daughter Julie Williamson. She is survived by her children Allen (Sharyn) Duce, Cheryl (Marlyn) Engh, Jeffrey (Rebekah) Duce, Michelle Duce and James (Jane) Higbe; step-sons Robin and Kevin Higbe and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Sandy Smith and brothers Jack and Calvin State. A private interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi is planned and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to HealthEast Hospice or The Champ Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
