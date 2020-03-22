|
Age 92 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husbands Arthur Duce and John Higbe; parents Carl and Francis State; sisters Jean and Joan; brother Douglas; infant son Loren Duce and step-daughter Julie Williamson. She is survived by her children Allen (Sharyn) Duce, Cheryl (Marlyn) Engh, Jeffrey (Rebekah) Duce, Michelle Duce and James (Jane) Higbe; step-sons Robin and Kevin Higbe and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Sandy Smith and brothers Jack and Calvin State. A private interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi is planned and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to HealthEast Hospice or The Champ Foundation.
