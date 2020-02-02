|
Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Beverly was born on June 18, 1932 in Rollag, MN, the daughter of Walter and Emma (Ishaug) Hanson. Beverly attended District School 14 near Rollag and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1950. After graduation, Beverly moved to the "big city" of Minneapolis where she attended the Minnesota School of Business. She started working for Ophthalmologists Fink and Kaplan and continued working in their practice in numerous positions for 65 years, finally retiring at age 82. In 1956, she met and married George Kenealey. After a brief stint in Washington D.C., they returned to Richfield to raise their three children. Beverly was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Beverly loved music. She grew up singing and performing with her sisters all over northern Minnesota. She also sang with the Twin Cities Sweet Adelines for many years. She sang and performed with several barbershop quartets in the Twin Cities as well. Beverly will be missed by her children Michael Kenealey, Kathy (Ken) Brisiel and Kevin (Andrea) Kenealey; her brother David (Doris) Hanson; and her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma Hanson, her stepfather, Orris Ness, her husband, George Kenealey, sisters Grace Tvedten and Dalyce Axness, and her daughter-in-law Marilyn Kenealey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield, MN. Visitation will begin one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. www.GILLBROTHERS.com BLOOMINGTON, MN 952-888-7772
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020