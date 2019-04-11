|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother Age 78, died April 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Glenn and Alva Bryant, brother Michael "Mickey" Bryant and sister Diane Garbrecht. Survived by husband Duane; children Rodney (Tami), Darren (Julie), Christopher (Korena); brother William "Skip" Bryant; and grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Hannah, Tyler, Rachael, and Laurel. Funeral service Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverview Baptist Church, 14 Moreland Ave. E. in West Saint Paul, with visitation one hour prior at church. Interment is at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019