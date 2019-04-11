Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
14 Moreland Ave. E.
West Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
14 Moreland Ave. E.
West Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly LUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann LUND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Ann LUND Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother Age 78, died April 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Glenn and Alva Bryant, brother Michael "Mickey" Bryant and sister Diane Garbrecht. Survived by husband Duane; children Rodney (Tami), Darren (Julie), Christopher (Korena); brother William "Skip" Bryant; and grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Hannah, Tyler, Rachael, and Laurel. Funeral service Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverview Baptist Church, 14 Moreland Ave. E. in West Saint Paul, with visitation one hour prior at church. Interment is at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now