Age 88 Went home to her Lord and Savior on September 17, 2019. Survived by her husband Ken Dake and his son Kenneth Dake Jr., son Derek and his wife Tracie Vandenburgh, son-in-law Doug and his wife Susan Mueller, sister Linda Hutchinson, grand daughters Alison and Natalie and many nieces and nephews. Practiced law in Chicago for many years before retiring to spend time with Ken, her family and friends at the lake cabin and in the islands. Wonderful caregiver to those who went before her. Loved to fish, play bridge and knit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Family memorial service to be held in Chicago at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019