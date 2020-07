Age 81 of Hastings Formerly of Afton Born August 31, 1938, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Beverly is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bruce; children Steve Bahls and Janet (Gary) Griffith; 3 grandchildren Nick (Katie), Allison and Aaron; sister Nancy (Gary) Lind. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lois Johnson. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store