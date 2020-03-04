|
Age 90, of St. Paul Entered God's kingdom February 27, 2020. Murray High School graduate 1948. Miss St. Paul 1949. Sweet Adelines 1960-1972. She loved greatly. Survived by children, Sheldon (Marie), Sheri (Greg) Nagan; grand children, Julia (Brian) Planton, Michael (Bry), Bethany and Benjamin Nagan; great-grandson, Mason (Planton); many cousins, nieces and nephews. Life Celebration at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville on Saturday, March 7th. Visitation: 10am, Service: 11am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020