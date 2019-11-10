|
Age 84, of Saint Louis Park Passed away on November 7, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Marvin Edelstein; children, Leslie and Neil Edelstein; parents, Louis and Anna Kransen; and Beverly's three siblings. Special thanks to David O'Brien, Cindy and loyal caregivers for the guidance, support and loving care that they provided for Bev. Graveside service 11:00 am, MONDAY, November 11th, at TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA 7:00 pm, Monday at Knollwood Place Apartments, 3630 Phillips Parkway, Saint Louis Park. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019