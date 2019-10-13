Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
RIVER VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHURCH
5900 Lake Elmo Ave. N.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
RIVER VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHURCH
5900 Lake Elmo Ave. N.
Beverly Helene (Last) PARKINSON

Beverly Helene (Last) PARKINSON Obituary
Age 89 Went home to the Lord on October 11, 2019. She is now joining her husband, Pat; parents, Henry and Helen Last; sister, Juanita Kasper; nephews, Butch and Ron Kasper and Michael McHale; and grandpup, Razor. She is survived by her son, Scott (Nancy); sister, Patti (Ernie) McHale; and many other family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 AM at RIVER VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHURCH (5900 Lake Elmo Ave. N.) with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to River Valley Christian Church or donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
