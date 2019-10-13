|
Age 89 Went home to the Lord on October 11, 2019. She is now joining her husband, Pat; parents, Henry and Helen Last; sister, Juanita Kasper; nephews, Butch and Ron Kasper and Michael McHale; and grandpup, Razor. She is survived by her son, Scott (Nancy); sister, Patti (Ernie) McHale; and many other family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 AM at RIVER VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHURCH (5900 Lake Elmo Ave. N.) with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to River Valley Christian Church or donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019