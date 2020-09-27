Our mom, Beverly Jane Haffeman, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Haffeman, the love of her life. She is survived by her loving family Jerry (Dorothy) Haffeman, Barb (Gary) Deutscher, Dennis (Ruth) Haffeman, Cathy (Chuck) Budd and Kristi (Trent) Shore, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We were fortunate to have a loving, wise, wonderful Mom and G'ma who we will miss greatly! Donations received will be directed to her beloved "Books for the Blind" or the "Animal Humane Society". Special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan, Maplewood for her wonderful care. Celebration of Life, Thursday, October 8th, 2-4 pm. Memorial service at 3:00 pm. Shoreview Community Center Pavilion. Covid rules/masks/social-physical distancing applies.









