Age 87 7/30/19 Preceded in death by loving husband Jack; infant daughter Debra; parents Hiram and Ruth Peterson; brother Cameron; and sister Shirley. Survived by children Jenny (Ron) Rover, Dennis (Bonnie) Hawley, Debby (Jerry) Bandholz, Beth (Scotty) Wild; grandchildren Scott Jr, Heather, Nick (Jenny), Doug, Jesse (Rachel), Kelle (Andrew), Andrea (Dave), Emily (Andrew), Mindy (Billy), Kate, Jacky (James), Nautica, and Ana; great grandchildren Devaun, Tucker, Levi, Stella, Valorie, Paige, Beckett, Summer, and Oscar. Visitation and Funeral Services Friday (tomorrow), August 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of So. St. Paul, 535 20th Ave. N., So. St. Paul, MN 55075. Visitation: 9-11am. Funeral Service at 11am. Burial at Oakland Cemetery, 927 Jackson St., St. Paul, MN 55117. We want to thank the staff at Timber Hills Presbyterian Homes for their love and care to Mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the U of M Masonic Children's Hospital.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 1, 2019