Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
Lindstrom, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
Lindstrom, MN
Age 89 of Lindstrom, MN On March 7, 2019 Beverly was a woman of great Faith. She loved her family and friends dearly, and gave to her community. Preceded in death by husband Virgil, grandson David Keller, and nephew Gary Raygor. Survived by children Robert (Pamela), Richard, Ronald (JoAnn), Cheryl (Pat) Ryan, Cindy Alpaugh, Roger (Tammy), Carol (Mike) DiSanto, and Raymond; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister Bonnie (Don) Nelson; and BFF Betty Olson. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church, Lindstrom, MN. Visitation 9-11 Wednesday prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials to the . Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
