Beverly J. "Bev" LINDNER
Age 88 on June 6, 2020 Beloved Mother & Grandmother Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; granddaughter, Katrina. Survived by sons, James (Amanda) & Mark (Rosie); grand children, Alyssa, Adam, Andrea & Danny; sisters, Marilyn Wilcox & Sharon Johnson; nieces & nephews. Memorial Service 11AM Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade Street (hwy 61), St. Paul. Visitation at 10AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
JUN
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
