Age 94 of Eagan Passed away May 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Stewart Nelson. Their children are Nancy Ohman (married to Stan Venne), Randall Nelson (married to Mary Nelson) and Jeffrey Nelson (married to Reni Gower), as well as seven grandchildren. She was born in Fergus Falls in 1926 and graduated from Macalester College in 1948. Her employment included the Miller Hospital laboratory, 39 years part time work primarily at Highland area medical offices, and the U.S. Census Bureau (conducting interviews). She was active in groups such as the AAUW-St. Paul chapter, bridge clubs, church committees, Job's Daughters, PEO and Regions Hospital as a volunteer. With Stewart, they traveled the world and were always willing to share stories and pictures. She was a person who when she met you once you were a friend for life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Downtown YMCA, 194 East 6th Street, Saint Paul, MN, 55101.




