Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Passed away September 2, 2020, one day short of her 90th birthday, due to her struggles with Alzheimers and non-COVID-related. Longtime resident of Como Park. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin "E.J."; great-grandchild, Chad Jr.; parents William and Minnie Sullivan; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by children, Dianne (John) Steele, Roxann Paul, Kathleen (Craig) Palmer, Mary (Rich) Krejce, Jeannette (Dave) Matson and Lee (Shelley) Paul; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, September 9 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Elk Ridge Alzheimer's Center in Maplewood and at The Rosemount in Rosemount. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550