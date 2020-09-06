1/1
Beverly J. PAUL
Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Passed away September 2, 2020, one day short of her 90th birthday, due to her struggles with Alzheimers and non-COVID-related. Longtime resident of Como Park. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin "E.J."; great-grandchild, Chad Jr.; parents William and Minnie Sullivan; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by children, Dianne (John) Steele, Roxann Paul, Kathleen (Craig) Palmer, Mary (Rich) Krejce, Jeannette (Dave) Matson and Lee (Shelley) Paul; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, September 9 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Elk Ridge Alzheimer's Center in Maplewood and at The Rosemount in Rosemount. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
