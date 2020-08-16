1/1
Beverly J. SCHMITZ
1928 - 2020
Age 92, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving husband Bob and family. Bev was born on March 11, 1928 to Edward and Louise Drewry in the city of St. Paul, MN. She married the love of her life, Robert H. Schmitz, on June 14, 1952 celebrating 68 wonderful years. Beverly is survived by her son, Todd P. Schmitz, daughter, Jean L. Ruggles (Doug) sister-in-law, Mary Jo, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom she deeply admired and brought so much joy to her life. Beverly's family would like to extend their gratitude and deep appreciation to the staff and entire family of Oak Meadows for their wonderful care, and to their many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity in her name. Funeral will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2119 Stillwater Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55119 on Tuesday, August 25th at 10:30 am. Masks are required along with social distancing.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
