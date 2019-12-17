Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ARLINGTON HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
1115 Greenbrier St.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
ARLINGTON HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
1115 Greenbrier St.
Beverly J. TONKIN

Beverly J. TONKIN Obituary
Age 87 Of St. Paul Our Lord has invited Beverly Home on December 14, 2019. Her welcoming party includes husband, Roy; mom and dad, Dorothy and Elmer Holmquist; sister, Barb; and brother, Jerry. Not invited to the party and leaves behind her son, Tom (Sandy); daughter, Linda (Gerry) McInerney; beloved grandchildren, Adam, Sarah (Alex), and Ruthie and many other loved ones. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00AM with a gathering beginning 10:00AM at ARLINGTON HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1115 Greenbrier St. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
