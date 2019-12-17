|
|
Age 87 Of St. Paul Our Lord has invited Beverly Home on December 14, 2019. Her welcoming party includes husband, Roy; mom and dad, Dorothy and Elmer Holmquist; sister, Barb; and brother, Jerry. Not invited to the party and leaves behind her son, Tom (Sandy); daughter, Linda (Gerry) McInerney; beloved grandchildren, Adam, Sarah (Alex), and Ruthie and many other loved ones. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00AM with a gathering beginning 10:00AM at ARLINGTON HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1115 Greenbrier St. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019