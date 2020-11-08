Teacher, Reading Advocate, Needleworker November 26, 1940- October 10, 2020 Beverly died peacefully at home Saturday morning, 10/10/2020. She was sent off by family and close friends in a blessed circle release of her body with the Lord's prayer. Her body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program and will be cremated after fulfilling her educational donation. Her cremains will be interred in the family plot at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Meeker County MN. Rheumatic fever in first grade informed her life, but her indomitable spirit did not let illness hold her back. She beat the odds of a diseased heart by having 2 children against doctors' advice; enduring 3 open heart surgeries; teaching full time; and surviving a massive stroke in 2006. After the stroke she recovered by diligently learning to write with her formerly non-dominant hand and to again do her beloved needlework (even returning to Minnesota State Fair competition to win first prize, with stitching created by left hand alone). She was the personification of grit, determination, and good old-fashioned hard work. Beverly attended Osseo High School, was in the National Honor Society and International Thespian Society and graduated in 1958. She attended Macalester College, was active in social organizations and graduated with a B.A. in English in 1962. She remained active in alumni activities for 50 years. She obtained a Masters Degree in Reading Education from the University of St. Thomas. Beverly married her college classmate Denis Dailey in 1962, and their home on Branston St. was always open to family, friends, international guests, community events, music, good times, lots of food, and much love. Beverly, a member of the American Federation of Teachers, spent her career (1962-1997) in the Saint Paul public schools, teaching junior high English, high school remedial reading, K-12 English as a Second Language (ESL), and training other teachers in ESL. A voracious reader, one of several book clubs she was involved with is the Como Aristonian Club, now with over 100 years of continuous membership. She was an active member and held leadership and board positions in the St. Paul Needleworkers Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America. Over the years Beverly traveled to many parts of the Americas, Europe (including organizing a group trip to Greece), South East Asia (in Thailand, receiving special recognition for her extensive teaching of ESL to waves of refugees who resettled in Minnesota). Well into her 70s she travelled to Singapore, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and most recently took a fabulous cruise originating in Miami, through the Panama Canal, with stops in various Latin America centers, ending in San Diego. Beverly was an active member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in her neighborhood of St. Anthony Park for 45 years. For the last 8 years she enjoyed her retirement in The Terrace at Iris Park, part of the community of Episcopal Homes. Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Denis Clarke Dailey; parents Pliny Albert True and Margaret Bertha Hansowitz Eckert True; parents-in-law Donald and Irene Dailey; brothers-in-law Don Hanson, Thomas Dailey, John Dailey, Richard Wedgewood; late-life boyfriend David Girard; and good friend Dennis Johnson. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth and granddaughter Eleanor of Minneapolis; son Colin (Marie) of Singapore and grandchildren Emma of the Netherlands and Leo of France; sisters Jonell Hanson of Orange City, FL and Victoria True of Deming, NM; brother Mark True (Lynne) of Robbinsdale; brother in-law Larry Dailey (Kathleen Jefferson) of St. Paul; sisters-in-law Mary Wedgewood of Washington DC, Kathleen Fish (John) of Flagstaff, AZ, Judy Dailey of St. Paul, Sylvia Dailey of Red Wing, Pam Dailey of Albuquerque, NM; nieces and nephews Allison, Kelsey (Steve Hardy), Amy (Paul Sakaroff), Charles, Katherine (Thadeus Brink), Perrine, Margot, Brian (Devin Bard), Nicholas, John, Sarah (Kevin Cecilio), Laura, Joseph, Michael (Natalie Fish), Angela; great nieces and nephews Gavin, Cameron, Ava, Liam, Jane, John, Marco, Dominic; close friends Carole Johnson, Susan (Donald) Jurries, Tod Lane, Marsha Arndt; numerous cousins; and a world-wide network of friends. Bev will be remembered for her quick and spunky wit, the beautiful needlework she did, the many books she read, and the doors to literacy she opened for so many. She had a good life and a good death. Due to Covid-19 there will be no memorial service. If so moved, friends and family may make donations in Bev's honor to www.Malala.org
to foster educating women and girls.