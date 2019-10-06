|
|
Age 79, of Woodbury, Minnesota Passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 17, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Poland. She is preceded in death by parents John and Ruth Poland; mother and father-in-law Charles and Jewell Barnhart; sister-in-law Betty Lou Poland; and grandson Zachary Barnhart. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Barnhart; her two siblings, brother Gene Poland, and sister Karen and husband Jim Campbell; three children, Kimberly Barnhart Marsh and husband Bruce Marsh, William Barnhart and wife Tracy Barnhart, and Michele Barnhart and significant other Robert Jerue. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Joshua and wife Kayla Miller, Jordan and husband Jason Battern, Billy, Jake, Jack, Ellen and Libby; and 4 great-grandchildren, Easton, Dempsey and Croix Miller, and Charles Battern; and loving friend and caregiver Wilma Swanson. Beverly was a graceful, loving, kind and gentle soul who loved her family, especially her grandchildren with whom she loved to bake and golf. Beverly was selfless to the end as she donated her body in hopes of finding a cure to Alzheimers and Lupus to the Bequest Program of the University of Minnesota. A private service will be held for the family at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bequest Program, The or the Lupus Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019