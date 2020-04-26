With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother, Beverly Frye, on April 19, 2020 at age 89. Beverly passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by love. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, glorious red hair, sense of humor, steadfast faith, kindness and generosity. Preceded in death by husband, Harvey (Nik) Sr.; sons, David & John; grandson, Ronnie; sister, Alice; aunts, Lucille & Hazel; and parents, Ella & James. Survived by her children, Harvey Jr. (Nik), Jean, Jim and Bill; 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Beverly will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations kindly be made in Beverly's honor to Lyngblomsten Foundation: https:// www.lyngblomsten.org/get-involved/ donate/
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.