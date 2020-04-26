Beverly Jean FRYE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother, Beverly Frye, on April 19, 2020 at age 89. Beverly passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by love. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, glorious red hair, sense of humor, steadfast faith, kindness and generosity. Preceded in death by husband, Harvey (Nik) Sr.; sons, David & John; grandson, Ronnie; sister, Alice; aunts, Lucille & Hazel; and parents, Ella & James. Survived by her children, Harvey Jr. (Nik), Jean, Jim and Bill; 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Beverly will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations kindly be made in Beverly's honor to Lyngblomsten Foundation: https:// www.lyngblomsten.org/get-involved/ donate/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved