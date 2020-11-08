Age 91 of Saint Paul Our Beloved Mother and Grandmother Passed away on November 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Donald, daughter Donna, grandson Bradley and sisters Audrey and Betty Mae. She will be greatly missed by brother James Behr, children Dan (Cathy), Bonnie (David) Davidson, Jim (Betty), David (Gina). Grandchildren - Dan Jr. (Judith), Annette (Paul), Dean, Adam (Amy), Josh (Stephanie) Krista (Marc), Justin, Jessica (Ishmael), Katie (Chad), Tyler (Katie) and Michael. Great Grandchildren - Amber, Brittney, Justin ,Andrew, Tyler, Isabel, Grace, Chloe, Natalie, Josh Jr., Jada, Bev, Sophia, Laila, Becca, Hans, Hadley, Haven and Hunter. She will be laid to rest at a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at a later date.









