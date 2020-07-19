Age 56, of East Bethel Lost her battle with cancer on July 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Barb; brother, Collen; father-in-law, Morris. Survived by her husband of 24 years, Mike; children, Jerrick (Amanda), Jessica Gliddon and Monica (fiancé Dalton Stang); five grandchildren; siblings, Pam, Cheryl, Mark, Patty, Mike, Brian, Grace, Luann, Kay, Kittrie and Todd; mother-in-law, Yvonne Jenson; Bev is also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Bev enjoyed activities including: gardening, flowers, fishing, Harley rides, snowmobiling, playing with her grandkids, entertaining, cooking and baking. During her career as a hair stylist Bev made many lifelong friends. She was also a para professional assistant at the St. Francis school district. Bev earned the nickname "Barn Mama" for the love and care she provided to her horses and those that were boarded at their horse farm. Bev's caring ways did not end with her animals, she also enjoyed caring for her family and friends and helped countless people at Blaine Alano during her 11 years of sobriety. Bev will be remembered for her positive attitude that was contagious to all, along with her endless energy and bright smile. She was a great example of how life should be lived. Bev's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has provided care and support to them during this difficult time. Public visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home (552 East River Rd. Anoka). Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11am at St. Stephen's Catholic Church (525 Jackson St. Anoka). There will be NO visitation on Thursday – please report directly to the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines, the number of guests at both the visitation and Mass will be closely monitored. Everyone is encourage to please bring and wear a mask. Bev's Mass of Christian Burial will also be live streamed on the Gearhart Anoka Facebook page. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials requested to American Cancer Society
or Blaine Alano. www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com