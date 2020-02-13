|
On Monday, February 10, 2020, Beverly Jo Michener, (Drennan), loving wife, mother and Nana, passed away at the age of 78, after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. Born to George and Nora Drennan on December 29, 1941, in Lebanon, MO, Beverly was next to youngest among her seven siblings. On June 10, 1977, Beverly married Duane Michener in Springfield, MO, and then relocated to Cottage Grove, MN. After receiving her master's degree, she spent many years working for her community at District 833 schools and the MN Department of Education, before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and one brother, she is survived by her husband Duane of Cottage Grove; son Michael (Clarissa); daughter Lisa (Patrick); four grand children; and two great-grandchildren. Beverly's love for her family was always her passion, and her first priority. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring Nana. Nothing made her happier than cooking for/being with her family. While she leaves a great void in our lives, her love will be forever cherished. A memorial will be held at 2:00 pm, February 15, 2020 at the Grove Methodist Church in Cottage Grove. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2020