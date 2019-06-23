|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma Passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2019. She was 86. Preceded in death by parents and 6 siblings; great-granddaughter, Faith. Survived by devoted husband and best friend of 67 years, Robert; children, Linda (Rick) Palumbo, Nancy (Kevin) Navis; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Beverly lived her faith simply by embodying the fruits of the Spirit. She and Bob enjoyed RV travel in their retirement. Being a loving, happy grandma was central to Bev's identity. Special thanks to Natalie of Health Partners Hospice for her gentle care. A private family memorial service will be held. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019