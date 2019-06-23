Home

Beverly Joan (Fornell) BARNES

Beverly Joan (Fornell) BARNES Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma Passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2019. She was 86. Preceded in death by parents and 6 siblings; great-granddaughter, Faith. Survived by devoted husband and best friend of 67 years, Robert; children, Linda (Rick) Palumbo, Nancy (Kevin) Navis; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Beverly lived her faith simply by embodying the fruits of the Spirit. She and Bob enjoyed RV travel in their retirement. Being a loving, happy grandma was central to Bev's identity. Special thanks to Natalie of Health Partners Hospice for her gentle care. A private family memorial service will be held. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
