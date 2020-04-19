Age 87 of St. Paul Went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Thomas Sr. and brother Thomas Jr. Survived by son David, grandchildren, Alexander and Sawyer, sister Stephanie and brother Stephen and Greg, nieces Tracy and Monica and nephews Thomas and Marcus and numerous great friends and extended family. Thank you to the St. Joseph ICU unit and the Pillars Hospice team. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2020.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.