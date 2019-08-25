Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Newell Park Pavilion
900 Fairview Ave N
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Fort Snelling
Assembly Area 4
View Map
Beverly June (King) OGILVIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly June (King) OGILVIE


1931 - 2019
Beverly June (King) OGILVIE Obituary
Age 88 Was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1931 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Fred and Mabel King; and her sister Marianne Rarick. She is survived by her children, Fred (Suzie) Sagedal, Nancy (John) Simon, Julie (Bobo) Olson, Ray Sagedal, and Karen (Gary) Postma; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchil-dren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friend, Bill Kaiser. She enjoyed singing, dancing and playing card games. Relatives and friends can meet with the family an hour before the Celebration of Life which is being held at Newell Park Pavilion, 900 Fairview Ave N, Saint Paul, on Saturday, August 31 at 12 Noon. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling on Monday, September 2 at 9:15 a.m., Assembly Area 4. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund or SmileTrain.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
