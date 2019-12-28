|
Age 92, of St. Paul Preceded in death by her adoring husbands, William Bunin and Jonas "Jerry" Gillman; her parents, Ben and Ann Karon; brother-in-law, Avron "Bud" Seltzer; sister-in-law, Jean (Stanley) Donsker. Survived by children, Richard (Susan), James (Marcia) and Scott; step-children, Richard (Esther), Robert (Joanne) and James (Barbara) Gillman; sister, Lois Seltzer; adoring grandchildren, Benjamin (Stephanie), Kevin (Sara), Andrew (Randee) and Will (fiancee Leah); step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Axel), Ben (Kiki), Samantha (Mark), Daniel (Melissa), Rachel (Reuben), Laura (Chris) and David (Kelly); and many great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She also had many close and loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She will be missed by all. She was a graduate of Central High School in Duluth and attended UCLA and the University of Minnesota. She was an artist and her painted china is cherished by her family and close friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bentson Family Assisted Living and Sholom Hospice. Funeral service SUNDAY, Dec. 29th at 1:00pm at MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA: Sunday and Monday, 7:00pm at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
