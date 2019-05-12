Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Age 89 Passed away May 9, 2019. Her husband Clarence and her daughter Beth preceded her in death. Her daughter Cynthia Barker (Philip), three granddaughters, Alexandra, Rosanna, Moriah Harting (Michael), and her brother Dale Friesen (Suzanne) survive her. Beverly graduated from Johnson HS and then worked many years at the First Trust Company. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, with gathering time at 1:00 pm. Private family burial will take place later. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
