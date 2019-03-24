|
|
of Stillwater, passed away on March 21, 2019. Beverly was born on August 30, 1927 to the late Arthur and Ruth (Haase) Zehnder in St. Paul. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Walter Howard Harvieux, her son Jerry and his wife, Terry. Beverly is survived by her daughter Linda (Thomas) Harvieux; grandchildren: Danielle (Dave) Duncan, Lisa (Sean) Carolan, Nicole Sullivan, Chase Harvieux; great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Christian, Ronan, Brenna, Camden, Dane; her special family friend Gloria Pozzini, as well as many other family members and friends. According to Beverly's wishes, no service will be held at this time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019