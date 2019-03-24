Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly HARVIEUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly M. HARVIEUX


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly M. HARVIEUX Obituary
of Stillwater, passed away on March 21, 2019. Beverly was born on August 30, 1927 to the late Arthur and Ruth (Haase) Zehnder in St. Paul. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Walter Howard Harvieux, her son Jerry and his wife, Terry. Beverly is survived by her daughter Linda (Thomas) Harvieux; grandchildren: Danielle (Dave) Duncan, Lisa (Sean) Carolan, Nicole Sullivan, Chase Harvieux; great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Christian, Ronan, Brenna, Camden, Dane; her special family friend Gloria Pozzini, as well as many other family members and friends. According to Beverly's wishes, no service will be held at this time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.