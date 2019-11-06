|
|
Age 83 of St. Paul Beverly was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandparents Herman and Dorthea Post; father Gerhard Post and his wife Verna and her brother Gerhard Post (Gary). Survived by her loving and devoted husband Jim of 61 years; three wonderful daughters, Jane Shimon, Judy Dean (Dan) and Karen Erickson (Ben); two grandchildren Jenna Dean Fuller (Tom) and Jimmy Dean; siblings Richard Post (Sandy), Howie Post and Laurie Post (Dale); many loving brothers and sisters in-law; cousins; nieces; nephews; great friends and buddies from Harding High School Class of 1954. Worked for the St. Paul Public Schools at Parkway Elementary for over 24 years where many happy memories were made. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, November 7th- 11:00 am at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 840 East 6th Street, St. Paul with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Friday, November 8th at 11:00 am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Thanks for the years of life given by the staff at St. John's HealthEast Cancer Care Center and the staff at Pillars Hospice Care. The most precious thing in her life was her Family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019