Passed away on July 5, 2019 She is preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Carpenter; second husband, Vince Otis; parents, Joseph and Florence Hajek; brother, Harry. Beverly is survived by her children, David (Janice), Terry (Barb Schifsky), Diana (Dan) Saver and Jerome (Debbie); nephew, Jeff Hajek; best friend ever, Shirley Miller; many grandchildren and great-grandchil-dren. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Rita's Church, 8694 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 9, 2019