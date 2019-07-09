Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
8694 80th St S
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
8694 80th St S
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly CARPENTER-OTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly May (Hajek) CARPENTER-OTIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly May (Hajek) CARPENTER-OTIS Obituary
Passed away on July 5, 2019 She is preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Carpenter; second husband, Vince Otis; parents, Joseph and Florence Hajek; brother, Harry. Beverly is survived by her children, David (Janice), Terry (Barb Schifsky), Diana (Dan) Saver and Jerome (Debbie); nephew, Jeff Hajek; best friend ever, Shirley Miller; many grandchildren and great-grandchil-dren. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Rita's Church, 8694 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now