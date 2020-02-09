Home

Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel
2300 W. Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
(952) 884-8145
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel
2300 W. Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel
2300 W. Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Age 90, of Bloomington Preceded in death by husband, Donald and son, Donny. Survived by children, Steve (Kathryn) Murray and Mary (Greg) Larson; grandchildren Ian and Emily Murray, Megan, Sadie and Tess Larson. Loving mother and grandma. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice. Memorial service Wednesday, February 12 at 2:00pm with visitation 1 hour prior to service all at: Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145 2300 W. Old Shakopee Road
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
