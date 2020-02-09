|
|
Age 90, of Bloomington Preceded in death by husband, Donald and son, Donny. Survived by children, Steve (Kathryn) Murray and Mary (Greg) Larson; grandchildren Ian and Emily Murray, Megan, Sadie and Tess Larson. Loving mother and grandma. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice. Memorial service Wednesday, February 12 at 2:00pm with visitation 1 hour prior to service all at: Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145 2300 W. Old Shakopee Road
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020