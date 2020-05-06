Beverly Rose WALD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86 Previously of White Bear Lake Died on May 3rd, 2020. Amazing Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma. Reunited with her husband Vernon, son John, sister Geraldine, brother Tom, parents Fred and Elizabeth Hodsdon, and many dear friends. Forever missed by her children Mary, Terri, Mike (Doris), Chuck, and Tony (Lori); her grandchildren Logan (Vana), Katherine, Jonny, and Nolan Wald, Jake and Meghan Reilly, great-grandchildren Michael and Gavin Wald, Brother Mel Hodsdon, sister-in-law Mary Hatcher, many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. She was funny and witty, quick with a zinger and sharp until the end. A woman of many talents; she sewed, crocheted, gardened and loved and nurtured her family. She found joy in many things, especially her grand children and great grandchildren. Bev died after enduring many illnesses, ultimately taken by Covid 19. We are thankful for the tender care she received during her stay at Lyngblomsten Care Center – with special thanks to Nnamdi, Otillia and Margie. Due to the current gathering restrictions, Bev will be interred at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery on Friday, May 8 in a private family service. A recording of the service will be posted on her memorial page on Mueller Memorial website. No flowers please. Memorials to St. Mary of the Lake Church in White Bear Lake or St. Joseph's Academy Alumni association.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved