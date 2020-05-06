Age 86 Previously of White Bear Lake Died on May 3rd, 2020. Amazing Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma. Reunited with her husband Vernon, son John, sister Geraldine, brother Tom, parents Fred and Elizabeth Hodsdon, and many dear friends. Forever missed by her children Mary, Terri, Mike (Doris), Chuck, and Tony (Lori); her grandchildren Logan (Vana), Katherine, Jonny, and Nolan Wald, Jake and Meghan Reilly, great-grandchildren Michael and Gavin Wald, Brother Mel Hodsdon, sister-in-law Mary Hatcher, many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. She was funny and witty, quick with a zinger and sharp until the end. A woman of many talents; she sewed, crocheted, gardened and loved and nurtured her family. She found joy in many things, especially her grand children and great grandchildren. Bev died after enduring many illnesses, ultimately taken by Covid 19. We are thankful for the tender care she received during her stay at Lyngblomsten Care Center – with special thanks to Nnamdi, Otillia and Margie. Due to the current gathering restrictions, Bev will be interred at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery on Friday, May 8 in a private family service. A recording of the service will be posted on her memorial page on Mueller Memorial website. No flowers please. Memorials to St. Mary of the Lake Church in White Bear Lake or St. Joseph's Academy Alumni association.











