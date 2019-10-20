Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly KLUENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly S. KLUENDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly S. KLUENDER Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother Age 80 of South St. Paul on October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert & grandson Manus Kime. Survived by children Teri (Darryl) Auch, Sue (Ken) Galloway, Shelley Kime & Mike Kluender; grandchildren Dominic, Jay, Sarah, Morgan, Jeremiah, Joe, Rachel, Anna, Mitch & Taylor; 23 great-grand-children. Memorial Service Saturday, October 26th 10:30 a.m. at RIVER HEIGHT VINEYARD CHURCH, 6070 Cahill Avenue, Inver Grove Heights. Family will greet friends ½ hour before Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.