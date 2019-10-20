|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother Age 80 of South St. Paul on October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert & grandson Manus Kime. Survived by children Teri (Darryl) Auch, Sue (Ken) Galloway, Shelley Kime & Mike Kluender; grandchildren Dominic, Jay, Sarah, Morgan, Jeremiah, Joe, Rachel, Anna, Mitch & Taylor; 23 great-grand-children. Memorial Service Saturday, October 26th 10:30 a.m. at RIVER HEIGHT VINEYARD CHURCH, 6070 Cahill Avenue, Inver Grove Heights. Family will greet friends ½ hour before Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019