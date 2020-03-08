Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Beverly SCHULER


1935 - 2020
Beverly SCHULER Obituary
Age 84 of Stacy Loving Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; parents, Edward & Marguerite Mortensen; granddaughter, Jessica; great-granddaughter, Kameryn; siblings, Betty Lou Mikula, Warren Mortensen. Survived by children, Larry (Sharolyn); Glenn (Roxanne), Gary (Theresa), Holly Miller (Mike Plaster); grandchildren, Jennifer Marsh, Katreena (Tim) Zodrow, Chris, Tony (Caitlin), Nick (Jade), Melissa (Derek) Osland, Bobby, Shannon (Brooke) Brink, Crystal (Todd) Albert; 15 great grandchildren; nieces nephews and godchildren; special friends, Terri, Sheila, Renee, Pat & Jean. A Celebration of Bev's life 11AM Thursday, March 12th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to . 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
