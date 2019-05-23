Home

November 27, 1931 – May 21, 2019 Passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by her 7 children and her loving husband, David, of 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and LeRoy Schwen. Survived by husband, David; children, Tom (Michele), Michael (Laurie), Marybeth (Randall) Dyson, Colleen (Monty) Wenzel, Patricia (Tim) Roddy, Stephen (Stephanie), and Ann (Alexander) Tretinyak; 24 grand-children; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Loretta Rein, and LeRoy Schwen. Faithful servant to the Lord. Loved music, art, and most of all her grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, Friday, May 24 at Transfiguration Catholic Church (6133 15th St N, Oakdale) with a visitation from 9:30AM to 11:00AM. Memorials preferred to Transfiguration Catholic Church or Sisters of St. Peter Claver. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019
