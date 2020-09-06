Age 69 Passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after bravely battling cancer. Bill was born in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Beverly and Robert Jorde. He graduated from Rosemount High School, which is also where he met the love of his life, Rosann. Bill and Rosann Jorde were happily married for 46 years. He started his career with the railroad in 1968, ultimately retiring 42 years later in 2011, from The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Union, as a senior union officer. Bill was a member of the Commemorative Air Force. He enjoyed being on the river, playing cribbage, drinking coffee with friends and supporting his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of family, intelligent-quick wit, extraordinary wisdom and integrity. Bill was preceded in death by his best friend/brother Bob Jorde and his father Robert Jorde Sr. Bill leaves to cherish his memory: mother Beverly Jorde, wife Rosann Jorde, children Jennifer (Tim) Ochocki and Michelle (Nate) Connery-Larscheid and beloved grandchildren Nick, Josh, Kalem, Ireland, Eli and Olivia, sisters Becky (Darrell) Irwin, Brenda (Kevin) Rose, Barb (Bob) Thompson, sisters-in-law Rochelle (Bruce) Hegre and Kathy Jorde, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and the best group of friends a man could ever drink a cup of coffee with. A memorial service will be held along with the celebration of Bill Jorde's life at a later date.