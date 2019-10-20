|
Age 83 of Pine City After a career in social service Bill enjoyed his retirement sailing Lake Superior. Survived by wife of 55 years Mary; children Christine (Jay) Munsie, John (Mindy) McQuillan; grandson Kevin Munsie. Service 11a.m. Sat. (10/26/19) w/visitation 1 hr prior at Our Redeemer Lutheran, 825 Golf Ave. SW, Pine City; visitation also Fri. 5-7 pm at Swanson Funeral Chapel, 665 3rd Avenue SW, Pine City 320-629-3120. FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019