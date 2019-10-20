Home

Swanson Funeral Chapel - Pine City
665 3rd Avenue SW
Pine City, MN 55063
320-629-3120
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swanson Funeral Chapel - Pine City
665 3rd Avenue SW
Pine City, MN 55063
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran
825 Golf Ave. SW
Pine City, MN
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran
825 Golf Ave. SW
Pine City, MN
More Obituaries for Bill McQUILLAN
Bill McQUILLAN

Bill McQUILLAN Obituary
Age 83 of Pine City After a career in social service Bill enjoyed his retirement sailing Lake Superior. Survived by wife of 55 years Mary; children Christine (Jay) Munsie, John (Mindy) McQuillan; grandson Kevin Munsie. Service 11a.m. Sat. (10/26/19) w/visitation 1 hr prior at Our Redeemer Lutheran, 825 Golf Ave. SW, Pine City; visitation also Fri. 5-7 pm at Swanson Funeral Chapel, 665 3rd Avenue SW, Pine City 320-629-3120. FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
